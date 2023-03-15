Obituary: Edgar (K.O.) N. Perreault

Edgar Norman Perreault, 94, of Milan, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Pleasant Valley Rehab, Derry, following a brief post-hospitalization stay.
One of fourteen children, Edgar was born in Berlin to George and Malvina (Fortier) Perreault on Jan. 31, 1929. Edgar was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Sister Marguerite Perreault, Roland, Robert, Raymond, Ralph, Romeo, Laurier and Louis Perreault, Cecile Healey, Alice St. Martin, Juliette Guilbeault, Theresa Lacasse and Lorraine Morin.
Edgar attended Berlin schools, worked in the local paper mill, bravely served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea and had a professional boxing career, winning 150 out of 168 professional bouts with 60 of those bouts won by knock-out. He also won all 22 fights during his stint in the Army, when matches were held to entertain fellow soldiers.
Living and encouraging a healthy lifestyle was Edgar’s focus for family and friends. He enjoyed music, played the harmonica and knew many dances. His successes in boxing remained something that provided him recognition and he returned the love supporting local boxing clubs, most recently his great-nephew, Christopher Perreault, who is achieving great success in the ring as well. Edgar retired from the paper mill and enjoyed 35 years of retirement traveling America, wintering in Florida and enjoying Caribbean cruises with family. His last vacation was a 14-day cruise in December 2022 with his son, demonstrating a joy for life right to the end. He could no longer dance for long, but he danced just the same.
Edgar is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Leo and Karen Perreault of Epping, daughter and son-in-law Linda and Bryan Lamirande of Berlin, son Carl Perreault of Windham and daughter Margo Ross of Milan. Edgar is also survived by his grandchildren, Christine (Lamirande) Grenier, Cory Ross, Sarah (Lamirande) Goudreau and Amber (Ross) Raymond and great-grandchildren, Elyza Goudreau, Jeremy Grenier, Emily Goudreau and Everett Grenier.
Following Edgar’s wishes there will be no calling hours. A Catholic Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 26 at noon at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Boscawen with Father Jason Jalbert officiating.
The Carrier Family Funeral Home in Windham, N.H. has care of Edgar’s arrangements. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visitcarrierfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support Christopher Perreault’s professional fighting career by mailing c/o Linda Lamirande, 378 Willard Street, Berlin, N.H. 03570.
