Obituary Dorothy L. Isaacson

Dorothy L. Isaacson, 79, of Berlin, passed away on Wednesday May 25, 2022 at the Androsoggin Valley Hospital, after a short illness. She was born on October 19, 1942 the daughter of Alfred H. Guay and Gladys I. (Neil) Guay and was a lifelong resident. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed as a Para Professional for the City of Berlin School Department. Dottie was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, was an avid reader, spent summers gardening, swimming in her pool and enjoying the nature and beauty of the White Mountains. Her family, friends and her cat Cuddles were always close to her heart. Dottie was fond of the weekly card games with the girls, cherished time spent with family and grandchildren, and loved her days sitting on her porch or boating on the pond with her companion (her Sweetheart) Armand Caron of Stark, NH.
Family includes her daughters Elizabeth Dupont and husband Peter of Fort Myers, FL and Sarah Townsend and her husband Edward of Dover, NH; grandchildren Jeffrey his wife Caitlin and Great granddaughter Nora Faye of Leander TX, Brandon of Dover, NH,
Tyler and companion Alice Miller of Seattle, WA, Jeremy of Boston, MA and Taylor of Errol, NH and Bodie and Olly of Dover, NH and sister Joyce Douglass of Berlin, NH; Godchild Gaye Roy of Berlin, NH; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Gorham, NH. Interment will be in St. Kieran Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Homes, 180 Hillside Avenue, Berlin, NH on Thursday June 2 from 2 to 4 and 4 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Conway Area Humane Society or your local animal shelter. Online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
