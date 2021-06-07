Doris Robichaud (Re) Sullivan, age 90, of Winchester, Mass., formerly of Melrose, Mass., died on Friday June 4, at the Winchester Nursing Center.
She was born in Berlin, N.H., on March 2, 1931, and was the daughter of the late William and Melina (Favreau) Robichaud.
Doris was educated by the Grey Nuns of Montreal. She enjoyed spending time with her family and making days memorable. She was a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Her kindness and generosity were at the heart of who she was. Holidays were always joyful when created by Doris with surprises for all.
She worked in the restaurant business for over 30 years, many of which were at Jack and Marion’s in Brookline, Mass.
During her retirement, she traveled to 49 of the 50 states in the United States and loved to tell stories about her adventures and remind everyone that you should know your own country.
She enjoyed baseball and referred to all the Red Sox players by name, and hosted cheering parties during World Series games. Doris loved a good political debate and enjoyed working voting day at the Steele House in Melrose and volunteering for political candidates she wanted to see elected.
She made many friends at Winchester Nursing Center. Doris was a woman of great strength and determination. She was loved and will be missed; she is now home with God and may her soul rest in peace.
She was the loving Mother of Joseph Re and wife Antonella LaPenna Re of Milan, Italy, Margaret Re of Ipswich, Mass., Nancy Devlin and husband Francis Devlin of Stoneham, Mass., Theresa Morrison of Lynnfield, Mass., and the late Stephen Morrison.
She was the beloved sister of Dennis Robichaud of Wilmington, Mass., and the late Maurice Robichaud, Jeannette Horvath and Jeanne Vasselian. Doris was the loving grandmother of 10, and great-grandmother of nine. She is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her beloved companion William F. Connolly.
The Funeral Mass for Doris will be celebrated at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, Mass., at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., Stoneham, on Wednesday, June 9, prior to the funeral from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grayson’s charity: Camp Hole in the Wall (holeinthewallgang.org), mailing address:565 Ashford Center Rd/Donations, Ashford, CT 06278 or to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
