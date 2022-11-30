David D. Doyle Sr., aka Top Shelf, 84, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Hanover, N.H., on May 14, 1938, the son of the late William and Irene (Preston) Doyle and was raised in West Fairlee, Vt.
He graduated from Thetford Academy in Thetford, Vt. and was an Army veteran. He was transferred to Berlin, N.H., to manage Butson’s Supermarket in 1986 and he resided here since. He was also a grocery manager at Berlin IGA. David married his wife Corinne in 1987 and liked hunting, trapping, fishing, golf, gardening, woodworking and attending craft fairs.
The family includes his wife Corinne (Rousseau) Doyle of Berlin; his children Dr. David D. Doyle, Jr. and partner Farhaad of Dallas, Texas, Del Doyle and wife Karen of Applegate, Mich., Mary Blowey of Landaff, N.H., Barbara Payer and husband Patrick of Lancaster, N.H., Lise Lemieux of Hoboken, N.J. and Lynne Lemieux and fiancée Scott Hodgman of Berlin, N.H. and Florida; grandchildren Heather, Kahlee, Kelley, Ryan, Dylan, Spencer, Branden, Lucas, Ella-Kate and Tyler; great-grandchildren Ethan, Abilene, Willow and Eve; siblings Larry Doyle and wife Sherry of Tucson, Ariz., James Doyle and wife Marcia of Conway, S.C., Joan Van Norden and husband Marshall of Thetford, Vt., and Russell “Pete” Doyle and wife Melanie of New York; former wife Janice Gadape of East Ryegate, Vt.; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a sister Patricia Holland and his son-in-law Tom Blowey.
A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Church in Gorham, N.H., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, on Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. Donations in his memory may be made to North Country Home Health and Hospice, 536 Cottage St., Littleton, NH, 03561 or to a charity of one’s choice. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
