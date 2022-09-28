Dana A. Bigl

Dana A. Bigl of Berlin passed away unexpectedly on August 22, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 1, 1973 at Memorial Hospital in North Conway to Bethany J. (Bigl) McHolland. Dana grew up and was enrolled in school in Berlin.

In 1990 he attended JobCorps in Vergennes, Vt. and completed their welding program. He obtained his GED in 1997, achieved a certificate from New Hampshire Technical Institute in personal computer technology in 1999 and completed MIG welding & shielding gases training in 2006. He was employed by Pitco Frialator in Groveton.

