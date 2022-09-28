Dana A. Bigl of Berlin passed away unexpectedly on August 22, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 1, 1973 at Memorial Hospital in North Conway to Bethany J. (Bigl) McHolland. Dana grew up and was enrolled in school in Berlin.
In 1990 he attended JobCorps in Vergennes, Vt. and completed their welding program. He obtained his GED in 1997, achieved a certificate from New Hampshire Technical Institute in personal computer technology in 1999 and completed MIG welding & shielding gases training in 2006. He was employed by Pitco Frialator in Groveton.
As a child, Dana enjoyed spending time with his grandfather fishing and visiting his aunts, uncles and cousins often during campouts. He continued camping throughout his life. He enjoyed visiting the Lakes Region and seacoast. He developed a passion for car racing and could often be found at the New Hampshire Speedway.
He is survived by his daughter Brenda (Willard) Gibney of Groveton, aunts and uncles John D. Bigl Jr. and wife Linda of Cedarville, Ohio, George W. Bigl Sr. of Campton, Robert A. Bigl and wife Susan of Bradford, Vt., Diane L. Bigl of Laconia, Judith A. Laino and husband Robert of Chicopee, Ma., Patricia P. Reardon of Springfield, MA, Carol L. Jerry and husband Andrew of Sanbornton, NH, Steven M. Bigl of Berlin and Pamela S. Vaughn and husband Jeffrey of Center Harbor, NH., former wife Kerri L. (Jenness) Bigl of Concord and his partner Carol Rene Robbins of Berlin, along with several cousins. He was predeceased by his mother Bethany J. (Bigl) McHolland, grandparents John D. Bigl Sr. and Evelyn M. (Veazey) Bigl, aunts Theresa D. (Gray) Bigl, Lynda M. Bigl and Cecile M. (Pomerleau) Bigl and uncle Frank J. Reardon Jr.
A private graveside service will be held at Mount Hayes cemetery in Gorham. Condolences may be expressed atbryantfuneralhome.net.
