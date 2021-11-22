Claire L. Lozier, 93, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
She was born in Berlin, N.H., on Feb. 28, 1928, the daughter of the late Cyrille and Charlotte (LeBreton) Lozier and was a lifelong resident.
Claire had lived in the same house for her entire life. She was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, was a good cook and will always be remembered for her “Claire Cake” and all of her baked goods.
She loved to attend family gatherings and doing puzzles. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed by Ware Knitters and later by the Converse Rubber Company.
Claire was predeceased by all of her siblings, Clarence, Ernest, Leo, Lillian and Lorraine Lozier, Evelyn Brown, Doris Eastman, Marjorie Roberge and Rose Levesque.
She is survived by nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Holy Family Church in Gorham, N.H. Interment will follow at St. Anne Cemetery, Berlin. There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are by the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Homes. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
