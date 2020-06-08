Obituary: Burton Corkum, Jr.

Burton Corkum, Jr., 95, passed away peacefully into the gentle loving arms of God on May 26, 2020, and was reunited with his devoted wife of 73 years, Jean Corkum (deceased 2018).
Born in Milan, New Hampshire, to Burton Sr. and Josie Corkum (Eastman), Burt attended Berlin Senior High School, where he met his wife-to-be.
He learned to fly when he was 14 and was the youngest person in New Hampshire to receive a pilot’s license.
His love of flying continued and he joined the Navy Air Corps to serve in World War II, receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1945. He attended Burdett Business College and the University of New Hampshire.
Burt started his career at the Brown Paper Company as a cost accountant. He then moved his family to Ohio to accept an opportunity with General Electric in a sales position. He ultimately retired from Philips Elmet as senior vice president of marketing and sales.
He also volunteered as an auxiliary police officer and served on the Board of Recreation to design and build a family pool and picnic park for the township his family lived in at the time.
He and Jean enjoyed traveling the United States and parts of Europe and Asia together.
Burt was a natural athlete and enjoyed snow, ice and water sports along with golf and fishing. He ski-jumped as a youth off the Nansen Ski Jump and learned trampoline and gymnastics in the Navy. He collected guns, coins, stamps, Louis L’Amour books, antiques and cowboy boots.
Photography, antique refinishing, tending a large vegetable garden and cooking were his relaxation activities. Burt was a fabulous cook and also made specialty items such as corned beef, pickles and sauerkraut which family and friends enjoyed for decades.
But most of all, Burt loved spending time with his family. He leaves his four adult children, three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren a legacy of hard work, the importance of family, and how to live life to its fullest.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations to honor Burt may be made to Thompson Lake Environmental Association, P.O. Box 25, Oxford, ME 04270.
Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.