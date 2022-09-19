Bernadine M. Dubois, 88, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at her residence in Lee, N.H., after a period of declining health.
Bernadine was born on Nov. 8, 1933, in Colebrook, N.H., to Arthur “Burns” and Geraldine (Fissette) Paquette. She graduated from Canaan Memorial High School in Canaan, Vt., where she excelled in basketball and was the team captain. She and her sister, Joan, spent their youth accompanying their parents every Saturday night to the dance halls.
Bernadine lived in Beecher Falls, Vt., for half of her life and before working out of the home. Every week she made dozens of doughnuts, which she sold at Solomon’s Store. She fondly recalled Pauline and Bernard Daley taking several dozen before they even made it to the store shelves. She also made doughnuts for the local bingo games.
She later worked in the office at Ethan Allen Furniture Company in Beecher Falls for 20 years. After she moved to the North Conway, N.H., area, she volunteered and was later hired in the medical records department at the Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
Bernadine was dedicated to her family and friends, always sending cards for all occasions, giving thoughtful gifts and making doughnuts whenever she visited, which the grandkids especially looked forward to. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens and being outside. She also loved to walk and was very fond of her walking group in North Conway, “The Bald Hill Strollers.”
Bernadine also loved country music and was thrilled to have gone to an Alan Jackson concert. She also loved watching the Red Sox. She was an animal lover, especially her shelties and many cats, and loved feeding the birds. She was an avid Scrabble and cribbage player. Bernadine was an accomplished candlepin bowler and won tournaments and championships on the many teams she played on over the years.
Bernadine is survived by her children, Diane (Roger) Leroux of Waterford, Vt.; Bobby Brousseau of Canaan, Vt.; Eddie (Wendy Carney) of Albuquerque, N.M., and Sheri (Trevor) Stanley of Concord, N.H.; grandchildren Seth Warner, Tyler Brousseau, Jasmine (Brousseau) Chase, Adam (Jamie) Brousseau and Amanda Botting; great-grandchildren Amelia Steen, Chase King, Adalynn and Jackson Brousseau; and many dear cousins, a niece and nephews.
Bernadine was predeceased by her parents, her husband Gordon Dubois, her sister, Joan Parrish, and grandson, Thomas Leroux.
Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home, 103 Main Street, Colebrook, N.H. A visiting hour will be from 10-11 a.m. followed by a funeral service and graveside service at the Colebrook Village Cemetery.
Contributions in Bernadine’s memory can be made to Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, 1389 Bridgton Road, Fryeburg, ME 04037; or to Wentworth Hospice Care, 9 Andrews Road, Somersworth, NH 03878.
