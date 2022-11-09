Alex T. Wheeler, 28, of Madison, N.H., passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Fryeburg, Maine.
He was born in Lancaster, N.H., on March 8, 1994. He was the son of Richard A. Wheeler and Solitaire A. (Grinnell) Lamontagne.
Alex lived in Canaan, Vt., before moving to Berlin in 1997 where he attended school. He later moved to the North Conway area. Alex had been employed by his father at Raw Clippings Property Maintenance and enjoyed hunting, snowboarding, snowmobiling and fishing, and was an outdoorsman. His favorite time of the year was fall.
Family includes his daughter Nevaeh M. Wheeler of Berlin, N.H.; his mom and stepfather Solitaire and Chris Lamontagne of Berlin, N.H.; his dad Richard Wheeler and significant other Ann Guttadauro of Madison; his siblings Travis Lamontagne of Berlin, and Michaela Wheeler of Orange City, Fla.; niece Kyla Higgins and nephew Liam Higgins of Orange City, Fla.; maternal grandmother Shirley Fawcett of Holt, Fla.; step-grandparents Michael and Linda Lamontagne of Berlin; uncles Sean Lamontagne of Berlin, Tony Wheeler and wife Annette of Beecher Falls, Vt., and William E. Fawcett, Jr. and his wife Taliena of Ill.; aunts Patricia Martel and husband Paul of Jefferson, N.H., Cecile Betty and husband Armond of West Baldwin, Maine, and Mishawn Hann of Pittsburg, N.H.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather William E. Fawcett Sr. and paternal grandparents Jack and Suzanne Wheeler.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Interment will be at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
