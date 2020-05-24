Susan McMillan Tucker, 61, of Somerville, Mass., whose family has long Randolph roots, died peacefully on Sunday, May 17, of complications of breast cancer in the Palliative Care Unit at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
Born on Oct. 13, 1958, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the oldest child of Rep. Edith Tucker and the late Dan S. Tucker, both of Randolph.
Susan is survived by her husband of nearly 38 years, Leslie C. Moye and her daughter, Lauren E. Moye, son-in-law Matt Jones, beloved 4-year-old granddaughter, Olivia, all of Arlington, Mass. She is also survived by two sisters: Sarah Tucker of Bethel, Me., and Margaret Tucker of Stow, Mass. Susan was predeceased by her brother Andrew in 1995.
A 1975 graduate of Wellesley (Mass.) High School, she earned a Bachelor of Music degree in 1980 from the New England Conservatory of Music and a master’s in violin performance in 1982 at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Susan performed and taught violin most of her life and served as a music school executive director, including in Manchester. She had a number of passions: cooking for friends and family, sewing for Olivia, and writing databases for several impressive clients.
After the COVID-19 restrictions can be safely lifted, a graveside service will be held at the family plot in the Durand Road Cemetery.
