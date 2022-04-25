Margaret “Peggy” Corrigan, 93, of Gorham, N.H., joined her Heavenly Father on April 20, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Berlin, N.H.
She was born on March 12, 1929, in Cascade-Gorham, N.H., the daughter of the late Harry and Mary (McLaughlin) Corrigan, and was a lifelong resident of Gorham.
She graduated from Gorham High School Class of 1946.
She married Donald Patrick “Pat” Corrigan, and raised three boys. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Peggy worked for 30 years at Rich’s Department Store. She was a very devoted member of Holy Family Church in Gorham, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a member of various church and prayer groups.
Peggy is survived by her grandchildren, Jason Corrigan and wife Karen, and their daughter Addie of Georgia; Shawn Corrigan and his wife Jill, and their children Bryson, Mya and Brady of Georgia; Donald Corrigan, and his children Olivia, Lauryn, and Kailee of New Hampshire; Rick Corrigan, Jr. and wife Miranda, and their children Declan, and Kreelyn of Littleton, N.H.; Crystal Lutz and her partner David Levchuk, and their children Wyatt and Karter; daughter-in-law Katherine Corrigan and partner Brian Lariviere, and grandson Zayden Lutz; brothers George Corrigan and his wife Sherry of Georgia, and Francis Corrigan and his wife Simone of New Hampshire; as well as Barb Lutz and Barry Bodwell, and her best friend Laurette Bourbeau.
She was predeceased by her sons Michael Corrigan, Donald Corrigan, and Rick Corrigan; grandson Richard Lutz; siblings Marie Witter, Harry Corrigan, Jr., Thomas Corrigan, Eugene Corrigan, Rita Knee, Dean Corrigan, Madeleine Wentworth, and infant sister Cathleen.
Services and burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Bryant Funeral Home, Gorham, NH. For online condolences, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
