Funeral services for Joanne L. Daigle, age 80, of Dunnellon, Fla., who passed away on Jan. 13, 2021, in Florida will be held on July 29, 2022, at Holy Family Church in Gorham, N.H. at 10 a.m. There will be no calling hours. Interment will follow in the Hillside City Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Bryant Funeral Homes. For guestbook and more information, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.

