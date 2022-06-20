Funeral services for Paul Ouellet, 64, of Buckeye, Ariz., will be held on June 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home in Berlin, N.H. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. For more information, go to www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
