Donald C. Plante, 90, of West Milan, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., on Dec. 30, 1931, the son of Ernest and Laurenda (Renaud) Plante and was a lifelong resident of the area.
He had been employed by Gulf & Western and James River Corporation.
Donald was a former member of the White Mountain Beagle Club and enjoyed hiking, walking in the woods, hunting, fishing and mountain trekking on all of the 4,000-footers.
The family includes his sons Danny Plante and wife Lila of Milan, N.H. and Rodney Plante and wife Linda of Milan; his daughter Brenda Adam and partner Glenn Romano of Floral City, Fla.; eight grandchildren Roxanne, Alison, Jonathan, Todd, Jeff, Kristi, Mallory and Timothy; eight great-grandchildren Aaron, Nicholas, Alexis, Justin, Dylan, Haley, Isabella and Zoey; two great-great-grandchildren Emma and Bodhi; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife of 73 years Laura M. Plante, his daughter Susan Hancock and brothers Ernie Plante, Eddie Plante, Robert Plante and Normand Plante.
There will be a celebration of life for Laura and Donald Plante at Akers Pond at Brenda’s camp on Aug. 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. Donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 610 Sullivan St., Berlin, NH, 03570. The Bryant Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook at bryantfufneralhome.net.
