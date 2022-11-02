CAMPTON — The White Mountain National Forest is pleased to welcome its new Deputy Forest Supervisor Vinci Keeler. “I am very pleased to welcome Vinci to the White Mountain National Forest,” said Forest Supervisor Derek Ibarguen. “His natural resource background and collaborative skills will be a great asset to our team.”
Keeler worked with the U.S. Forest Service and served in many capacities between 2001 and 2016. His background and focus on resilient ecosystems, natural resource management, community collaboration, and building partnerships led him to several opportunities in the Forest Service’s Southern and Pacific Southwest Regions.
Before leaving the USFS for a brief period to work for a small non-profit organization in Charleston, S.C., as director of the Sustainable Forestry program at the Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation, he served as a deputy district ranger on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
In 2018, Keeler rejoined the USFS and was named the district ranger on the Chickasawhay Ranger District in the National Forests in Mississippi. Keeler received his bachelor of science in Environmental Science/Natural Resource Management at Tuskegee University.
Outside of work, Keeler loves to travel and spend time with his family.
