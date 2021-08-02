GORHAM — A half-year effort to help nonmotorized recreationalists more easily find in-town trailheads and other outdoor amenities is underway, thanks to $40,000 in federal grants that have been funneled through the Northern Border Regional Commission to the Concord-based Northern Forest Center.
Gorham is one of a number of “sub-recipient” communities participating in a regional effort to attract outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy hiking, bicycling, paddling, snowshoeing, backcountry skiing, mushing and horseback riding.
The select board voted at its Monday’s meeting, July 26, to accept the grant to build and install five new three-panel kiosks in high-need recreational areas and trailheads and two new single-panel kiosks at each end of Casey’s Way, a multi-model pathway that starts on Route 2 and runs to the municipal airport.
These welcome dollars will also allow a new, more convenient parking area to be built for Androscoggin River sport access on Howland Avenue, that’s a part of a suite of “deliverables” designed to promote sustainable economic development to raise up the town’s longtime reputation as a multifaceted outdoor destination.
State agencies have signed off on the location of a new kiosk at the Route 2 parking lot, previously often jammed with ATV trailers but now restricted to parking for nonmotorized activities.
The USFS Peabody West Integrated Resource project, proposed by the Androscoggin Ranger District, indicates support for beefing up the Promenade Street trail access point, the agreement points out. Town manager Denise Vallee has been in touch with Brookfield Energy, and the hydropower company agreed that more information could be added to its kiosk at the black Trestle Bridge. An additional kiosk is also planned on the town Common, where a number are already in place near the visitors’ center.
The dialogue with Bangor Street residents will continue, allowing them to share their day-to-day experiences so they can be understood when future trail parking area improvements are designed and implemented.
The 13-page agreement document names three town employees as being very involved: Vallee; Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeff Stewart; and Public Works Director “Buddy” Holmes as well as branding consultant Meag Poirier of Wild Roots Marketing of Gorham.
The town’s federal sub-award grant requires a $10,000 match; $5,000 will come from “in-kind” town contributions and a $5,000 donation from the nonprofit Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail, headed up by Marianne Borowski of Glen.
The Northern Forest Center, Inc.’s point person is vice president, Joe Short. The Center received federal NBRC project dollars totaling $908,277, of which $424,000 is being expended for a variety of outdoor recreation projects, including in Gorham.
Vallee in her town manager’s report pointed out that this year’s three-day Fourth of July celebration was successful, despite rain that canceled the July 3 parade. “Thursday evening the Common was mobbed; people had heard the weather forecast,” Vallee said. This year the fireworks display cost $12,500, and the vendor quoted the 2022 price as an eye-popping $15,000.
At least four longtime, experienced members of the town’s volunteer organizing committee have announced their resignations: treasurer Rick Eichler; Wally and Janet Corrigan; and Paul Robitaille.
“Fresh blood and enthusiasm are needed,” Vallee said. “Anyone interested in joining the committee should telephone Nathan Corrigan at 466-5399.”
The select board agreed that it was time to repave part of the fire station parking lot. Competitive bids will be sought.
The town is slated to receive federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The select board has scheduled a public hearing on August 18 to solicit Gorham residents’ views on what project(s) they would like to see funded.
