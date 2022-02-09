CONCORD — The University System of New Hampshire Board of Trustees recently voted to freeze in-state tuition for the 2022-23 academic year. This is the fourth straight year that USNH has frozen tuition costs for New Hampshire residents.
Cathy Provencher, USNH chief administrative officer, said, "Our university system leadership, our governor, and our Legislature recognize that lessening the financial burden for our residents to pursue degrees is a key economic and workforce advantage for our state’s employers, our communities and for those who wish to establish careers, families and businesses here in New Hampshire."
USNH institutions currently provide more aid to more students than at any other time in their history, with 95 percent of first-year students receiving some form of institutional aid.
Provencher said, "We are proud of the collective effort which has resulted in our New Hampshire students paying less on average to attend our public institutions now than in-state students paid five years ago."
Granite State College, USNH’s adult serving institution with courses primarily delivered online, offers one of the most affordable bachelor’s degrees in New Hampshire.
Additionally, the University of New Hampshire campuses in Durham and Manchester, Plymouth State University, and Keene State College continue to offer the groundbreaking financial aid program, Granite Guarantee, which makes college affordable for more than 1,800 Granite Staters by covering the full cost of in-state tuition for all who qualify.
First year through senior year students, along with Community College System of New Hampshire graduates who transfer to USNH institutions, benefit from the Granite Guarantee.
To learn more about the University System of New Hampshire, go to yours.usnh.edu.
The University System of New Hampshire (USNH) enrolls 30,000 students and consists of four public institutions: Granite State College, Keene State College, Plymouth State University and the University of New Hampshire. A 29-member Board of Trustees is responsible for overseeing the University System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.