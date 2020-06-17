BERLIN — On June 1, President Colleen Pierce of the White Mountain VFW Auxiliary 2520 presented $500 scholarships to Darrian Drapeau and Myra Arsenault of Berlin.
Both recipients are related to veterans and both submitted essays which were judged by a committee of VFW members and Auxiliary members.
The members of the VFW Auxiliary extend their congratulations to the winners and wish them the best of luck in their educational endeavors. The awards were presented at the recipients’ homes due to the current atmosphere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.