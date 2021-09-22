MILAN — Until Friday, Oct. 1, you still have a chance to win $250. The Milan 250th Committee encourages everyone to find and list the 62 banners that families and businesses purchased for the Milan 250th anniversary. Contestants must find each banner and write down the entire name printed on each banner. A form can be downloaded from the Milan NH 250th Celebration 2021 Facebook page or people can supply their own list. Spelling, numbers and symbols need to be exactly as printed on each banner. All completely correct and legible entries will be collected and one will be drawn to win the cash. Entries must include your name, address and phone number and can be dropped off at the Milan Town Office or mailed to: Milan 250th Banner Contest, P.O. Box 158, Milan, NH 03588.
The deadline is Oct. 1. The drawing will be Oct. 8, and the winner will be contacted by the committee. You need not be present to win.
The banners are displayed throughout Milan and West Milan on East Side River Road, Bridge Street, Route 16, Milan Hill Road, Muzzy Hill Road, West Milan Village Road and Route 110.
