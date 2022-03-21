WESTMORELAND — Gov. Chris Sununu last Friday (March 11) kicked off New Hampshire Maple Month with the annual ceremonial tree tapping.
This year’s tapping took place at Stuart & John’s Sugarhouse in Westmoreland.
Sununu was joined by N.H. Agriculture Commissioner Shawn Jasper and legislators.
Sununu was careful to not get carried away as he made remarks on the return of the sugaring season.
"I have learned as governor not to make promises,” he said. “But I can promise you that there will be weather for sugaring! Just not going to promise good weather for sugaring!"
This he said as temperature projections for the coming weeks look to be challenging for the industry that depends on warm weather during the day and below-freezing temperatures at night to make the sap run.
Alisha Adams Powell of Stuart & John’s Sugarhouse spoke about the farm and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to host this event and thanked attendees, New Hampshire Maple Producers Association and N.H. Department of Agriculture, Markets and Food.
Powell spoke about the importance of being a family-centered business, like many New Hampshire maple operations.
“We have always been a family-run business, with the help of many friends," she said. "Whether it was out in the woods, or inside the restaurant, there are many people in our community who can say that their ‘first job’ was here at Stuart & John's. Helping young people learn the value of hard work is something we are very proud of.”
The event went smoothly and after the tree tapping, the governor was given a tour of the sugarhouse and a boiling demonstration. Corn and apple fritters with hot maple syrup were served afterward at the farm’s restaurant.
The Granite State is celebrating New Hampshire Maple Month throughout March, and the next two weeks are the peak of the maple season. Producers will be offering tours, tastings, demonstrations and more for visitors.
To find a sugarhouse near you, visit the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association website at nhmapleproducers.com.
