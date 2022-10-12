BERLIN — The RiverFire 5K Run/Walk takes place at 2 p.m. Saturday at Service Credit Union Heritage Park at 961 Main St.
Part of the annual RiverFire celebration that includes a Zombie Poker Run, food vendors, hay rides, a cornhole tournament, a kids Halloween parade, carved pumpkins on the bridge, a beer tent, live music and spectacular fires on boom piers along the river.
The RiverFire 5K Run/Walk is the primary fundraiser for Response — A Domestic & Sexual Violence Support Center serving all of Coos County as well as nine communities in Upper Grafton County. In addition to the in-person event, this year’s RiverFire 5K also offers a virtual option.
Online registration is open and the registration fee for non-students is to $25. Race day registration is $28. The cost of registration for virtual participants as well as for all students remains at $15 throughout the registration period. Receipt of a commemorative T-shirt is guaranteed only to those who registered before Oct. 1.
After holding the last two years’ events virtually, organizers are optimistic that this year’s 10th annual event will take place in person alongside Berlin’s annual RiverFire celebration on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The event, open to both runners and walkers, begins and ends at Service Credit Union Heritage Park on Main Street From there, the course follows a certified flat and fast 3.1 miles heading north along the Androscoggin River, crossing over the 12th St. Bridge, then continuing north on East Milan Road to the turnaround in front of White Mountain Lumber.
Participants then retrace their steps to Heritage Park where other RiverFire celebration events will be underway.
Virtual participants are asked to dedicate a 3.1-mile run/walk/hike at a time and on a course of their own choosing in support of Response.
Special awards, not based on time or placement, will be available for virtual participants. Handcrafted awards will be presented to the top male and female finishers as well as wood medallions to the top three male and female finishers in nine age divisions at the in-person event on Oct. 15.
A bonus prize of $50 is available for the first man or woman to break the current course records of 16:14 for men, held by Brian Beegle, or 17:56 for women, held by Meagan Boucher.
The RiverFire 5K will also again offer a team competition as part of its in- person event.
Groups of family, friends or coworkers are encouraged to band together and form teams.
Awards will be given to the three fastest teams (times of three fastest team members added together) as well as a noncompetitive award based on originality to the “Best Themed Team.”
Runners and walkers may register for the 10th annual RiverFire 5K Run/Walk online at racemenu.com/riverfire2022 or via paper entry forms which can be downloaded from coosfamilyhealth.org or picked up at any of the Coos Family Health Services sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.