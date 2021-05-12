BERLIN — If your child will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2021, he or she is eligible for Kindergarten.
Berlin Public Schools has transitioned to online registration and completion of beginning of year paperwork. This portal is now open to incoming kindergarteners. Registration should be completed by May 14, in order to schedule you for a Zoom interview. To register your child for kindergarten:
1. Online, go to sau3.org.
2. Hover over “Parents” and choose “New Student Registration.” This will take you to PowerSchool Enrollment Express Portal.
3. Fill in required information and select grade K as your grade level, your school preference as Berlin Elementary School and enrollment year as 21-22.
4. Then click “Apply to School.”
5. You will then receive an email confirmation that you have applied. From there a member of our office staff and/or administration will then approve your application. Upon our approval you will receive an email with a link back into the program. This email will also include your user name and password to go back into the system to complete all registration documentation.
6. As you go through these forms, you will see options to upload a copy of the birth certificate, immunization records, and recent physical documentation. Please note: Originals of these documents will also need to be provided to office staff prior to re-entry to the building.
This process can be completed on any laptop, Chromebook, or PC at home, the public library or at school by appointment.
Changes have been implemented to the screening process after online registration The timeline of the new screening process:
May 24-26: teachers will reach out to families to schedule Zoom sessions.
May 27 (7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.) and May 28 (7:30 a.m.-noon): teachers host Zoom interviews with parent and child.
First week of school, fall 2021-2022: PT, OT, Speech, etc., screen students in class.
