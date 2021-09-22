CONCORD — The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation, which is made up of the five Executive Councilors and the Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, has scheduled public hearings throughout the state.
A public hearing in Berlin is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 23, at 9 a.m., at the Berlin City Hall Auditorium, 168 Main St. in Berlin.
The full hearing schedule is available for review on the N.H. DOT website. Please note that due to COVID-19 concerns, masks may be required depending on the town or meeting room requirements.
The purpose of these hearings is to receive public comments/testimony on transportation projects and priorities included in the draft 2023-32 Ten-Year Transportation Improvement Plan, as recommended by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation to GACIT.
Those not able to attend the meetings can submit written testimony within 10 days of the completion of the public hearings, but no later than Nov. 8, 2021 at 4 p.m.
Copies of any documents related to the Ten-Year Transportation Improvement Plan (2023-2032) will be available for review on the DOT website prior to the first Public Hearing: nh.gov/dot/org/projectdevelopment/planning/typ/index.htm or by contacting the Bureau of Planning & Community Assistance at the Department of Transportation at (603) 271-3344.
Written Comments are to be addressed to: William E. Watson, P.E., Bureau of Planning and Community Assistance, New Hampshire Department of Transportation, John O. Morton Building, 7 Hazen Drive, P.O. Box 483, Concord, NH 03302-0483.
Anyone needing assistance or auxiliary communication equipment due to sensory impairment or other disability, should contact Sharon Allaire, (603) 271-3344, NHDOT, P.O. Box 483, Concord, N.H. 03302-0483. For TDD access: Relay N.H. (800) 735-2964.
The projects developed through the Ten Year Plan process will be administered according to the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and related statutes to ensure non-discrimination.
