MILAN — Preschool Screening to be held on Friday, April 16, at the Milan Village School for All children between the ages of birth and 5 years old who live in Milan, Dummer or Errol. Parents must register their children prior to the screening. Parents are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this free screening.
Areas that will be screened include: pre-academic skills, speaking, vision, hearing, understanding and motor skills.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Jill at (603) 449-3306, on or before Monday, April 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.