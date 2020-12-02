BERLIN — Northeast Credit Union is once again participating in the Gifts from the Heart program in partnership with Androscoggin Valley Home Care Services. The anonymous gift-giving tradition was developed to help spread holiday cheer to the elderly, homebound and disabled in Berlin, Gorham and the surrounding communities.
Starting on Monday, Nov. 30, those interested in participating can visit Northeast Credit Union’s Berlin branch and choose an ornament from the tree in the lobby. The ornament will describe a gift suggestion specifically for a community member that receives care through Androscoggin Valley Home Care Services.
Gifts can be wrapped with the ornament attached and dropped back off to the branch. Gifts will be received through Friday, Dec. 18.
“This is an amazing tradition in the Berlin/Gorham communities and we are proud to keep it going during these trying times! It is a wonderful opportunity to help make someone’s day on Christmas” said Tara MacKillop, executive director of Androscoggin Valley Home Care Services. “We want to thank Northeast Credit Union and its members for caring and continuing the tradition.”
“Our teams look forward to participating in Gifts from the Heart each year” states Jenn Albert, manager at Northeast’s Berlin and Gorham branches. “This year, more than ever we know the importance these gifts, and gestures of kindness mean to the recipients.”
The local Northeast Credit Union Branch drop off locations: is 730 Main St., Berlin.
Northeast Credit Union is currently requiring masks be worn while visiting any of their branch locations. To learn more about safety precautions being taken, go to necu.org/hello.
