BERLIN -- Northeast Credit Union is once again partnering with Androscoggin Valley Home Care Services this holiday season for their anonymous gift-giving initiative, “Gifts from the Heart.” This yearly tradition was developed to help spread holiday cheer to the elderly, homebound, or disabled in Berlin, Gorham, and the surrounding communities.
"We look forward to giving back to AV Home Care Services each year. The joy these gifts bring to the recipients is what the holidays are all about and we are honored to be a part of this program,” states Jenn Albert, the Berlin and Gorham Branch Manager.
Starting Friday, Nov. 26th, those interested in participating can visit Northeast CU’s Berlin Branch located at 730 Main Street and choose an ornament from the tree in the lobby. The ornament will describe a gift suggestion specifically for a community member that receives care through AV Home Care Services. Gifts can be wrapped with the ornament attached and dropped back off at the branch. The branch will also collect gifts cards from local merchants or stores that can be dropped off at the branch. Gifts will be received through Friday, Dec. 17.
