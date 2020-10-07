Berlin Recreation and Parks Department is offering the following programs.
Bring on the F.U.N. (Friends Understanding Needs: Bring on the F.U.N. is an open invitation to anyone with an intellectual disability and their friends to join youth leaders as they provide games, low-key challenges, and lots of FUN. This is a free program and runs on Tuesdays from 4-6 p.m. at Berlin Recreation Center.
Weekend workout for body, mind and soul: Open to any boy or girl in grades 6-12, the weekend workout is a free program that runs on Saturdays, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the Berlin Recreation Center. Join DJ Johnson, Jim Couhie, Terry Letarte and guests as they play games and challenge your mind with sports activities as well as exploring everyday experiences in a non-judgmental atmosphere as they ask: "What would you do?"
Learn to bowl: Limited space still available for any boy and girl in grades 6-12 in the learn to bowl program. A maximum of 20 participants is allowed. This free program runs on Mondays, from 3:30-5 p.m., at the Berlin Bowling Center for seven weeks, from Oct. 19-Nov. 30. It includes one-half hour of instruction followed by one hour of games. The final week will have an end-of-season celebration. Every student will receive a ball and bag to keep.
The above free programs are funded by a N.H. Empower Youth Grant, which requires a parent/legal guardian’s signature for student to participate. Permission forms can be picked up at the Berlin Recreation Center. Call (603) 752-2010 if any you have questions.
Berlin Recreation Hockey Development: The hockey program is open to any boy or girl ages 5-16. The cost is $200 per person for the entire season which runs from November to March. Practices and games take place at the Notre Dame Arena. Register at the Berlin Recreation Center. Hockey swap and registration night (you are welcome to register ahead of time), will be Thursday, Oct. 22, from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Berlin Recreation Center. Please bring in any outgrown equipment to trade up. There will be a road toll at Glen Avenue, on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adults and hockey players are needed to volunteer. Call (603) 752-2010 sign up to donate any time to the road toll. Hockey season starts Saturday, Nov. 14. New guidelines will be implemented for entering the Notre Dame Arena. This will be discussed at time of registration and/or during the hockey swap night.
