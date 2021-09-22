BERLIN — After receiving additional information, the Berlin City Council voted unanimously to approve the parade permit for the Coos County Medical Freedom Fighters to hold a parade Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. along Main Street and Pleasant Street in downtown Berlin.
The council had originally requested during their Sept. 6 meeting more information from the group regarding the length of the parade to ensure that Main St. was not closed for an inordinate amount of time.
The group reached out to Berlin Police Department Deputy Chief Daniel Bureau regarding the proposed parade. A letter provided to the city council outlines that the parade will include participants on horseback, All-terrain vehicles, bicycles and vehicles as well as participants who will walk to parade route. It is anticipated that the parade will take from one to one and a half hours from start to finish and that there would be around 40 participants.
