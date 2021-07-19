Emalie Colborn of Lancaster graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in business management.
Amelia Tyler of Lancaster graduated with honors with an associate of science degree in early childhood education.
Zachary Gosselin of Berlin graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.
Paul Gagne of Berlin graduated with honors with an associate in science degree in business.
Brandon Steady of Berlin graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.
Bethany Jesseman of Whitefield graduated with honors with an associate in science degree in early childhood education.
Brandi Lambert of Colebrook graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in psychology.
Hannah Wells of Randolph graduated with high honors with an associate in science degree in communication sciences.
