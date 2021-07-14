BERLIN — The Androscoggin Valley Regional Refuse Disposal District will be conducting its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the District Transfer Station, 100 West Milan Road, Route 110, Berlin.
Households from member communities of Berlin, Dummer, Errol, Gorham, Jefferson, Milan, Northumberland, Randolph, Stark and the unincorporated towns in Coos County are eligible to participate.
In addition, residents from Shelburne will again be authorized to participate this year. Proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or tax bill, will be required.
Many of the common products we use daily in our kitchen, bath, yard, garage and basement can pose a hazard if handled and/or disposed of improperly.
Examples of items you can bring to the Household Hazardous Waste Collection are: latex paint (which is not classified as hazardous but is being collected as a convenience to residents), oil based paints and strippers, paint thinners; solvents; stains and varnishes; solvent adhesives; lighter fluids; waste fuels such as kerosene and gasoline; antifreeze, engine degreasers; carburetor cleaners; brake fluid; car wax; poisons; insecticides; weed killers; chemical fertilizers; mothballs; wood preservatives; pest strips and flea powder; hobby supplies; artist supplies; rubber cement; airplane glue; driveway sealer; roofing tar; fiberglass resins; photo chemicals; chemistry sets; cleaning supplies; furniture polish; floor polish and metal polishes; oven cleaners; toilet bowl cleaners and drain cleaners; rug and upholstery cleaners; spot removers; dry cleaning solvents; septic tank degreasers; swimming pool chemicals; aerosol cans; pesticides containing 2,4,5T, Silvex; and small quantities of asbestos (defined as 25 pounds or less).
Asbestos must be completely wetted down with water and bagged in TWO heavy garbage bags. If you have specific questions on asbestos, contact the Androscoggin Valley Regional Refuse Disposal District Office at (603) 752-3342.
Do not bring any fireworks, explosives, ammunition, radioactive wastes, infectious or biological wastes, prescription medicines, syringes, commercial or industrial waste or smoke detectors. Also, do not bring any motor oils, gear oils, transmission fluids or automobile batteries as these items are accepted at the District Materials Recovery Facility Monday through Saturday 7a.m.–4 p.m. Alkaline batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, etc.) made after 1996, no longer contain mercury. All alkaline batteries can be disposed of in the regular trash.
Do not bring fluorescent bulbs or propane tanks since residents can bring these to the District Transfer Station Tuesday through Saturday 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (permit required). Call the district office for details at (603) 752-3342.
In order to be safe in transporting these hazardous materials to the collection site, always tighten caps and lids leaving materials in original labeled containers; sort and pack separately: oil paint, pesticides and household cleaners; pack containers in sturdy upright boxes and pad with newspaper; do not place container in a garbage bag; NEVER MIX CHEMICALS, pack your car and drive directly to the collection site and NEVER SMOKE while handling hazardous materials.
Each household is limited to disposal of 10 gallons or 80 pounds of hazardous waste (with the exception of asbestos which is limited to 25 pounds or less). This collection is for the disposal of household hazardous waste only. Commercial or industrial waste will not be accepted. Commercial entities wishing to contract with Clean Harbors for services must contact the District Office by July 23. For more information, contact the District Office at (603) 752-3342 or go to avrrdd.org. The Transfer Station will be closed for regular business on Saturday, Aug. 7, in order to conduct the Household Hazardous Waste collection.
