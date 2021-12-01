Gorham Parks & Recreation WINTERFEST 2021.
The Festival of Trees will be Held at the Parks & Rec Dept., Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Young and old alike will delight in the displays of beautifully decorated and lit Christmas trees. Find your favorite tree, purchase a raffle ticket, and enter to win and bring the tree home.
Salva Regina Academy will hold its St. Nicholas Festival on Friday, Friday, Dec. 3 from 4 – 7pm, at the Holy Family Church parking lot in Gorham. Get your Christmas tree and kissing balls and listen to the story of St. Nicholas. There will be live music, a 50/50 raffle, and more.
Santa’s Workshop will be held at the Medallion Opera House, on Friday, Dec. 3 from 6 – 8 p.m.
Visit Santa and his elves on this magical night. There will be refreshments, ornament making, and an opportunity to have your picture taken with Santa. This is a free event presented by the Gorham Fire Dept. Auxiliary, Gorham EMS and area businesses.
There are different time slots for different ages. Please arrive at the time slot for your youngest child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.