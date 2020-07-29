Gorham Middle School has announced the honor roll for the third trimester. The following students are listed.
Grade 6: High Honors: Hallee Albert and Madison Lamarque. Honors: Timothy Chauvette, Blake Farris, Maxwell Grondin, Logan Herriott, Abigail Lamarque, Emma Leeman, Gianna Pizzuto, Mason Roberge, Kennah Scott and Jacob Warner.
Grade 7: High Honors: Addison Eastman, Lily Gorban, Gabriella Ur andAbram Wydra. Honors: Owen Arsenault, Ayden Corrigan, Logan daSilva, Laney Downs, Kasey Guilmette, Isaac Langlois, Connor Lemoine, Allie Pelletier, Jack Saladino, Evan Taillon and Chaise Wade.
Grade 8: High Honors: Abraham Backler and Elizabeth Roberge. Honors: Jake Bartlett, Sedric DeBlois, Grace Gilbert, Sarah Godin and Brendan Saladino.
