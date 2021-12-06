Grade 9: High Honors: Ayden Corrigan, Addison Eastman, Risa Gallant, Lily Gorban, Isaac Langlois, Allie Pelletier, Gabriella Ur, Chaise Wade, Shianna Wood. Honors: Nicole Conrad, Ethan Corrigan, Gavin Corrigan, Tori Demers, Laney Downs, Dalton Lefebvre, Connor Lemoine, Selena Lyle, Cassidy Nickerson, Jack Saladino, Marina Santy, Tucker Savage, Evan Taillon, Abram Wydra
Grade 10: High Honors: Jake Bartlett, Joelle DeCilla, Kailee Fillion, Grace Gilbert, Joshua Laverdure, JunSung Montanaro, Mya Platt, Elizabeth Roberge. Honors: Abraham Backler, Brenna Cloutier, Sedric DeBlois, Madison Girouard, Sarah Godin, Coleman Keezer, McKenzee Moody, Olivia O’Neil, Camden Pake, Brendan Saladino, Amber Wilson
Grade 11: High Honors: Aimee Bousquet, Grace Brickley, Chase Carder, Aiden Corrigan, Adam Devoid, Ryan Johnson, Caelen Wade, Alec Wydra. Honors: Jessica Burton, Connor Doherty, Madison Fillion, Jakob Frizzell, Gavin Greer, Emma LaPierre, John Micucci, Mathew Pickett, Kyle Pike, Anthony Pizzuto, Joseph Rafferty, Carson Roberge.
Grade 12: High Honors: Caitlin Beals, Madison Bijeau, Alexander Corrigan, Andrew Dale, Halery Desilets, Sage Gallant, Zoe Grondin, Katherine Laflamme, Teagan Leclerc, Alexander Mayerson, Ava Watson. Honors: Thomas Binette, Liam Cairns, Sidney Chapman, Danika Daniels, Doiminc DeCilla, Paul Fortier, Hannah Fox, Nathaniel LeBlanc, SeungNam Montanaro, Adam O’Brien, Luke Olson, Cody Pike, Dawson Steady, Xavier Vaillancourt-Locke
