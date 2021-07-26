Gorham High School has announced its high honors and honor roll students for the fourth quarter. The following students are listed.
Grade 9: High Honors: Jake Bartlett, Kailee Fillion, Grace Gilbert, Sarah Godin, JunSung Montanaro, Olivia O’Neil, Mya Platt and Elizabeth Roberge. Honors: Liam Alnwick, Abraham Backler, Brenna Cloutier, Sedric DeBlois, Joshua Laverdure and Amber Wilson.
Grade 10: High Honors: Aimee Bousquet, Aiden Corrigan, Caelen Wade and Alec Wydra. Honors: Levi Bernard, Jessica Burton, Chase Carder, Adam Devoid, Connor Doherty, Madison Fillion, Gavin Greer, Ryan Johnson, Emma LaPierre, Emily Lettre, John Micucci, Kanelei O’Connell, Mathew Pickett, Kyle Pike, Anthony Pizutto and Carson Roberge.
Grade 11: High Honors: Caitlin Beals, Halery Desilets, Zoe Grondin, Katherine Laflamme, Teagan Leclerc, Alexander Mayerson and Ava Watson. Honors: Madison Bijeau, Thomas Binette, Sidney Chapman, Andrew Dale, Dominic DeCilla, Jesse Galemba, Sage Gallant, Cullen King, Nathaniel LeBlanc, SeungNam Montanaro, Luke Olson, Cody Pike and Nolan York.
Grade 12: High Honors: Cheyenne Berube, Madisyn Buteau, Katelyn Chase, Wyatt DeBlois, Libby Fortin, Julia Langlois, Jordan Lukaszewski, Jocelyn Paradis, Anastasia Pepin and Bryanna Poirier. Honors: Emma Bernier, Colbe Goudreau, Isobel Micucci, Ethan Taillon and Nicholas Wade.
