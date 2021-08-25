GORHAM — Are you a backyard farmer with an abundance of fresh produce and no one to share it with?
Whether this happens once or many times over the course of the growing season, a solution is now available.
The Gorham Public Library is willing to take excess fruits, veggies and herbs for their “Give and Take Table,” which can be accessed for those in need at their leisure.
This community sharing table will be “open” if donations have been made. If you are a local gardener with a bumper crop, consider bringing excess fresh items to 35 Railroad St. The organizers hope, by promoting this sharing, to decrease food waste and insecurity, one tomato at a time.
