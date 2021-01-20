BERLIN — Mike Gentili retired from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, wrapping up a 52-year career in law enforcement and firefighting.
Gentili started at age 18 when he joined the U.S. Coast Guard. After his stint with the Coast Guard, he worked for over 30 years for the New Bedford, Mass Fire Department. After retiring from the fire department, he moved in 2002 to Berlin. He worked for a short period as a telecommunication specialist for the Berlin police department and then in 2003 became a deputy Coos County Sheriff. He also served five years as a city councilor.
The Berlin police department presented Gentili with a certification of appreciation for serving as a member of the Berlin/Gorham Emergency Response Team.
“Your actions and support have been greatly appreciated and valuable to the success of the team. Your motivation, dedication, and professionalism reflect greatly on you as well as the Berlin/Gorham Emergency Response Team,” the certificate stated.
