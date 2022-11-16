BERLIN — Cold season is looming and fuel and electricity prices are through the roof.
A large group of local organizations and churches is doing something to make things better and have opened a free social gathering place heated to 70 degrees, plus coffee and hot muffins.
A Place for You is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday, in the Undercroft at St. Barnabas Church, on Main Street just past the bowling alley in Berlin.
Bring a friend or come and meet some nice new people. The gathering place has comfy sofas and chairs, as well as tables good for working on projects or playing games. Coffee and hot muffins will be served all day. Volunteer greeters will be on hand to make everyone feel welcome. Bring a craft project, a book to read, a cribbage board, adult coloring books, or something else to enjoy. This is not just for Berlin residents, everyone is welcome.
The main request is that everyone is kind and respectful to one another. The goal is to create a warm, safe space with a welcoming inclusive atmosphere. Children under middle school age must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
This cozy gathering place will be open throughout the cold season.
This program is being funded by grants from the Episcopal Church in New Hampshire and by the Neil and Louise Tillotson fund. Other funds have been donated by individuals who think this is a great way to help the whole community. With the assistance of more volunteers and/or donations A Place for You would be able to open more days of the week. For more information contact Rev. Betsy Hess atbetsyhess@gmail.comor St. Barnabas Episcopal Church at (603) 752-3504.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.