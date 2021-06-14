BERLIN — Le Joliette Snowshoe Club, with help from members of the Eagles Club and the VFW of Berlin, will host a free meal from 1-2 p.m., on Tuesday, June 15. This meal will be free to anyone and will be given away from the back entrance of the VFW. No need to get out of your car. Please follow the directions of the members. Donations will be accepted.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.