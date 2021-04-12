CONCORD — The New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation has announced that Grant Round 32 of the Land and Water Conservation Fund is now open.
The LWCF State and Local Assistance Program of the National Park Service is intended to preserve and enhance opportunities for public outdoor recreation. Various levels of local government including cities, towns, counties, and school districts are eligible to sponsor projects and apply for financial assistance. Awarded grant funds are available on a reimbursement basis, and may be used for the development of facilities and/or acquisition of land for public outdoor recreation use. Project sponsors are required to commit to a minimum 50 percent matching share of total project costs, and maintain funded sites as public outdoor recreation areas in perpetuity. The New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation administers the program within the State.
Project sponsors seeking assistance must submit an “Intent to Apply” form to the Division of Parks and Recreation by 4 p.m. on May 28. Forms and instructions are available at nhstateparks.org/about-us/community-recreation/land-water-conservation-fund-grant.
Following receipt and review of completed forms, program staff will conduct project site inspections to verify eligibility. Sponsors of eligible projects will subsequently be offered an invitation to apply with further instructions and forms.
Since passage of the Federal LWCF Act of 1965 New Hampshire has been apportioned in excess of $47 million in program funding for state and local projects. More than $3 million has been awarded to thirty locally sponsored projects since 2011, not including over $2 million in grant requests for nine local projects under Grant Round 31.
“These grants through The Land and Water Conservation Fund play such an important part in preserving public access to natural areas in New Hampshire,” said Phil Bryce, Director NH Division of Parks and Recreation. “The program is an important one in strengthening the State’s outdoor tourism economy and preserving these areas in perpetuity.”
The Division of Parks and Recreation is comprised of the Bureau of Park Operations, Bureau of Historic Sites, Bureau of Trails, and Cannon Mountain. The Division manages 93 properties, including state parks, beaches, campgrounds, historic sites, trails, waysides, and natural areas. The Division of Parks and Recreation is one of five divisions of the NH Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. To learn more, visit nhstateparks.org, or call 603-271-3556.
