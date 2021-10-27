WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Chair of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee that funds the Office on Violence Against Women announced with U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Representatives Annie Kuster (NH-02) and Chris Pappas (NH-01) that New Hampshire will receive $2,091,532 in OVW grants. The funding will support projects that help survivors find safety and justice, as well as those that train an array of professionals to address the prevalence of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking across N.H. communities.
“We know that the scourge of sexual assault and domestic violence has been exacerbated by the pandemic, and many victims are still reeling from the consequences and are in dire need of safety. Survivors deserve immediate shelter and support to escape dangerous situations, hold perpetrators to account and begin the healing process,” said Shaheen. “That’s why as Chair of the subcommittee that funds these grants through the Office on Violence Against Women, I’ve pushed year after year for substantial increases in funding. I’m pleased to welcome over $2 million to programs across New Hampshire, and I’ll continue fighting to deliver resources and support to survivors to help them rebuild their lives.”
“Granite Staters who have survived sexual assault or domestic violence need support and justice to help them move forward,” said Hassan. “This significant federal funding to New Hampshire will not only provide critical resources to organizations that support survivors, it will also help train more professionals to address this violence in our communities. I am pleased that this funding is coming to New Hampshire, and I will continue pushing to ensure that survivors are fully supported and their perpetrators are held accountable.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated many of the crises and challenges already facing Granite Staters, and unfortunately, occurrences of sexual and domestic violence were no exception,” said Kuster, founder and co-chair of the Bipartisan Task Force to End Sexual Violence. “Survivors of sexual and domestic violence have faced tremendous trauma, and we must ensure they have access to the life-saving support and resources that are crucial to their recovery. These federal funds will support survivors across our state as they heal and rebuild, and I will continue working across the aisle to ensure no survivors have to go through their recovery alone.”
“During the pandemic, we have seen an increase in calls to our state’s domestic and sexual violence crisis centers as survivors have faced isolation and acts of violence have escalated in homes across New Hampshire. These federal funds will allow crisis centers to continue serving as a lifeline to survivors and will strengthen our statewide response to combat domestic violence and sexual assault. Thank you to our Congressional delegation for continuing to stand with survivors, we are deeply appreciative of your efforts to secure these critical resources,” said Amanda Grady Sexton, Director of Public Affairs at the NH Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.
The funding announcement includes the following awards:
• $1,089,055 STOP Formula award to the New Hampshire Department of Justice
• $428,786 Sexual Assault Services Formula award to the New Hampshire Department of Justice
• $270,782 Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalitions Program award to the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault
• $302,909 OVW Research award to the University of New Hampshire
