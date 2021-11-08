WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Chair of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee that funds the Department of Justice, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Representatives Annie Kuster (NH-02) and Chris Pappas (NH-01), announced that the DOJ awarded 43 New Hampshire communities and Cheshire County $159,403 to support the purchase of bulletproof vests for Granite State law enforcement officers. Specifically, the funding was awarded through the Bulletproof Vest Partnership, which provides critical federal resources to law enforcement agencies across the country to allow them to acquire this potentially lifesaving gear.
“Each day, New Hampshire’s law enforcement officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect and serve our communities. It’s imperative that they have access to the protective equipment they need to stay safe while on the job,” said Shaheen. “That’s why this federal funding is so important. It will allow law enforcement agencies across our state to purchase new bulletproof vests that could potentially be the difference between life and death during a dangerous situation faced by our officers.”
“Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to protect our communities, and we need to make sure that they have the equipment to keep themselves safe during dangerous situations,” Hassan said. “This federal grant will help get New Hampshire law enforcement officers the lifesaving equipment that they need to stay safe on the job.”
“Our Granite State law enforcement officers are on the front lines every day protecting our communities, and it is essential that we provide them the equipment they need to do their jobs safely,” said Kuster. “This funding through the Bulletproof Vest Partnership will support New Hampshire police forces across the state.”
Berlin, one of 44 New Hampshire localities to receive a combined total of $159,403.76, will receive $13,705, the second largest grant awarded after Nashua.
