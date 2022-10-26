BERLIN — Katie Barth is the city’s newest library trustee.
A resident of the city since 1992 and a young mother with two children, Barth said her family uses the library’s services and enjoys its presence in the city.
“My family and I are ‘regulars,’ particularly in the children’s section. Our library has successfully balanced maintaining the history of the building, while keeping up with the modern needs of the community. The staff is excellent and have enhanced the library experience for the citizens of Berlin. Our library makes such a positive impact on our community, and I’d like to help support it,” she wrote in her letter of interest.
The vacancy in the position came with the September resignation of trustee Steven D. Griffin, who stepped down for health reasons.
City councilors voted unanimously to appoint Barth to the post. She will serve through next year to fill out the unexpired term of Griffin. She would have to run again to be elected to the position.
A lighthearted moment came during the Oct. 17 interview when Councilor Peter Morency asked Barth if she had served or volunteered in a library when she lived in Connecticut before moving north to Berlin.
“I was a kid,” she said with a smile that was returned by those sitting around the heavy wooden table.
Another applicant for the library trustee position, Roderick Forsman, withdrew his candidacy stating personal reasons.
