Katie Barth

 Katie Barth is the newest member of the Berlin Public Library Board of Trustees. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)

BERLIN — Katie Barth is the city’s newest library trustee.

A resident of the city since 1992 and a young mother with two children, Barth said her family uses the library’s services and enjoys its presence in the city.

