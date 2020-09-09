COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Democratic Committee will host its third virtual “Meet the Candidates” event on Thursday from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Executive Council Candidate Mike Cryans and State Senate Candidate Sue Ford will be discussing their campaigns and visions for the Granite State.
Brian Bresnahan, CCDC Chair, said: “This is one of the most important elections of my lifetime. With COVID-19, it becomes more challenging for candidates to get their message out. These social media events provide another platform for candidates to talk with the public about their candidacy and hear their views”.
Anyone interested in participating can register/RSVP utilizing CCDC website: cooscountydemocrats.org/.
