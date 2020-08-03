CONCORD — On Aug. 6, at 6:30 p.m., on the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, top New Hampshire civic groups will host a voter information virtual town hall, where Granite Staters will be able to ask their questions and learn everything they need to know to exercise their right to vote in November.
As voting processes have been adapted in New Hampshire to keep voters safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, this town hall event will provide Granite Staters non-partisan accurate information about how to register and vote this fall.
Organizations co-hosting this event include America Votes New Hampshire, Granite State Progress, the Kent Street Coalition, NEA-NH, the New Hampshire Democrats African-American Caucus, the New Hampshire Democrats Asian-American and Pacific Islander Caucus, New Hampshire High School Democrats, the New Hampshire College Democrats, the New Hampshire Young Democrats, the New Hampshire Sierra Club, the New Hampshire State Employees Association, the New Hampshire Stonewall Democrats, Black Women for Biden N.H., the New Hampshire Democrats Veterans & Military Families Caucus and Organize New Hampshire.
“No one should have to choose between their health and safety and their right to vote,” said Kelsey Klementowicz, Organize New Hampshire's voter protection director. “Any Granite Stater who is a U.S. citizen, and is over 18 can vote. And any Granite Stater who is concerned about COVID-19 can vote by absentee ballot this year. We’re hosting this event to make sure Granite Staters know their rights and to answer any questions about how to register and vote."
What: N.H. Voter Information (Virtual) Town Hall
When: Thursday, Aug. 6, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Who: Senator Melanie Levesque, chair of the N.H. Senate Election and Municipal Affairs Law Committee, will introduce the event by discussing the importance of the Voting Rights Act.
Following the senator's remarks, voting experts will answer Granite Staters' questions about how to register, vote, and make sure their vote is counted:
• Maggie Goodlander is a lawyer and adjunct professor of constitutional law at UNH Law School, a former clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, and a former senior adviser to U.S. Senator John McCain.
• Kelsey Klementowicz is the voter protection director for Organize NH and previously an attorney at the New Hampshire Public Defender Program.
• Miles Rapoport is the senior practice fellow in American Democracy at the Ash Center of the Harvard Kennedy School, the former secretary of the state of Connecticut, and the former president of Demos and Common Cause.
Where: This will be an online event — hosted on Facebook Live. Members of the public can RSVP at mobilize.us/organizenh/event/293009 or log onto the New Hampshire Democratic Party on Facebook to receive information on how to join.
