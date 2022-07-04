WASHINGTON — Wounded Warrior Project recently applauded Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) for her support in the U.S. Senate passage of the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act.
The legislation guarantees care and benefits for veterans who suffer the ill effects of exposure to burn pits and other toxins while serving America.
“This toxic exposure bill will literally save the lives of countless veterans,” Wounded Warrior Project CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington said after the Senate vote. “Thousands of veterans and supporters made their voices heard on Capitol Hill. We want to thank every U.S. senator who supported the vital legislation. Sen. Hassan deserves a lot of credit for working in a bipartisan way to get this bill across the finish line. Now we’re calling on the U.S. House to quickly follow suit and send this bill to President Biden for his signature.”
Wounded Warrior Project and other veterans service organizations have worked for years to build support for comprehensive toxic exposure legislation.
According to Wounded Warrior Project’s Annual Warrior Survey, nearly all of the warriors served by Wounded Warrior Project report being exposed to hazardous or toxic substances during their service, with 75 percent reporting being exposed to burn pits, specifically.
The Honoring Our PACT Act will declare 23 new presumptive conditions tied to toxic exposure, establish 31 new VA health care facilities around the country, and grant VA health-care enrollment eligibility to any veteran who suffered toxic exposures while in service.
“The road to passing this legislation was longer than it needed to be, but the road doesn’t end when the president signs the bill,” Linnington said. “WWP will continue to help toxic-exposed veterans — and all post-9/11 wounded warriors — get the treatment they need.”
Now and after the bill passes, the Wounded Warrior Project Benefits team is available to help post-9/11 wounded, ill and injured veterans get the care and benefits they need and deserve.
