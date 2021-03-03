The White River Junction VA Medical Center announced Wednesday that it will be hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine walk-in clinic for VA enrolled veterans of all ages with existing medical conditions.
The clinic will be held on Friday, March 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Champlain Valley Exposition building, Gate B, 105 Pearl St., in Essex Junction, Vt.
The walk-in clinic is open to any eligible, VA enrolled Veterans with existing medical conditions. Eligibility staff will be there to process applications for VA health care for veterans who are not already enrolled. Veterans should bring their DD214 and any supporting military documentation to help determine eligibility for VA health care.
Our goal is to vaccinate every eligible Veteran who wishes to receive the vaccine. No appointment is necessary for the White River Junction clinic.
Before attending either clinic, please read the important information below:
• No need to show up early; staggered arrival times lower the waiting durations.
• The clinic will be offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
• Veterans must be enrolled in VA Healthcare.
• If you are not enrolled or registered in the White River Junction Healthcare System, call (802) 295-9363 extension 4004 or 5118 to see about enrollment in VA health care system.
• An enrollment team will be on site to assist with applications, if you want to apply in person with your DD214 (military discharge document).
• Second doses must be April 2 at same location.
• If you have received any other vaccine in the last two weeks or plan to in the next six weeks, you cannot receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at this time.
• You cannot receive the vaccine if you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three months.
