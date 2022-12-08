WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — Throughout the week of Dec. 12, the White River Junction VA Healthcare System will host the Veterans Benefits Administration at their community clinics and vet centers throughout Vermont and New Hampshire. Together they will host PACT Act Week of Action events to inform veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned. 

These events will include the availability of information on the PACT Act and Local VBA staff will be present to help veterans apply for benefits. 

