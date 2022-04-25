BERLIN — The Board of Directors of Coos County Family Health Services (CCFHS) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 Sylvia Evans Citizenship and Outstanding Young Leaders Awards.
For the past 39 years, the award has been presented to a local woman whose actions reflect the community-mindedness of Sylvia Evans, a long-time Berlin resident who demonstrated concern for and devoted time and energy to the women and families of the North Country.
This year’s recipient of the Sylvia Evans Citizenship Award is Pamela Hall of Gorham.
“Pam is one of the most giving, loving, helpful and gracious volunteers I have ever known,” said Elizabeth Thompson, retired director of the Gorham Public Library. “No task was too big or too small.”
“Whether it has been work involving the local public library, creating quilts for hospitalized children, singing at one of the area’s nursing homes, serving as a board of director for community organizations or sharing her warm sticky buns at Christmas, Pam has truly embodied the idea of being there for others,” said Guy Stever, Immediate Past-President of Coos County Family Health Services.
Despite the challenges of the past two years, Pam has not let the Covid-19 pandemic interfere with her community work. She found creative ways to check in on and reassure friends and neighbors, continued to assist others with genealogy projects remotely, and even participated in a “Snowman Pageant” held for area children via Zoom.
Pam’s work to make a difference in the lives of others is noteworthy, meaningful, and represent a model for us all to aspire to. Her actions reflect the spirit and commitment of Sylvia Evans, and demonstrate what love, compassion and community leadership truly mean.
Coos Family Health is also pleased to recognize two young women from our region as outstanding young female leaders. This year’s honorees are Jillian Hallee of the Berlin Middle/High School, and Halery Desilets of the Gorham Middle & High School.
Both young women were lauded by their respective schools for their extensive involvement in school and community life, their academic achievements, participation in extra- curricular activities, and for being exceptional peer role models.
The CCFHS Board congratulates these outstanding women of the Androscoggin Valley, recognizes and honors their community service, and hopes that everyone will be inspired to community service by the examples that these women have offered to us.
