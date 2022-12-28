WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — Suicide is preventable and there is hope, and there are resources available to help.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has a number of resources available to help veterans, who are at higher risk of suicide than the general population.
The suicide rate among veterans in 2019 was 52 percent higher than non-veteran adults in the U.S., according to the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report. Suicide is complex, and stressful life events like divorce or job loss can be risk factors. The VA Healthcare System offers resources to support veterans across a wide range of life challenges before these problems become overwhelming.
“It takes a community to prevent suicide. Your VA health-care system and community work tirelessly together to ensure resources are available.” said Dr. Brett Rusch, executive director of White River Junction VA Healthcare System “Knowledge is power, and knowing where to look or who to call can make all the difference.”
Here are contacts at the VA:
White River Junction VA Healthcare System’s Suicide Prevention Team:
In addition to the local resources, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Ad Council have created an ongoing national campaign: “Don’t Wait. Reach Out.” First released in 2021, the public service advertisements direct audiences to va.gov/reach, a comprehensive website designed to help veterans navigate the wide range of resources available.
“We want to ensure that veterans know that help is available,” said Kevin Forrest, medical center director of the Manchester VA. “Our message to veterans, and those who support them, is Don’t Wait, Reach Out. Asking for help isn’t always easy, but veterans are trained to do hard things.”
Everyone can be part of the solution by checking in with the veterans in their lives and encouraging them to reach out if they need help. Visit va.gov/reach to download and share social media content to spread the word.
White River Junction and Manchester VA Healthcare Systems offer assistance for veterans year-round. Learn more by visiting va.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.