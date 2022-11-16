WASHINGTON — Don’t invite any food-borne pathogens to your dinner table this Thanksgiving. The U.S. Department of Agriculture issues its annual holiday reminder to stay food safe during America’s biggest meal.

“While the four steps to food safety — clean, separate, cook and chill — are important every day and at every meal, they are particularly significant on Thanksgiving,” said USDA Deputy Under Secretary Sandra Eskin. “There will likely be many guests and many delicious dishes at your holiday table, but you don’t want to invite any foodborne pathogens. Follow those four steps — in particular, remember to use a food thermometer — and your Thanksgiving dinner will be a safe one.” 

